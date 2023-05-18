Jan. 3, 1932 - May 17, 2023

DECATUR — Joan Louise (nee Adams) Rolf Avis, 91, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Luther Oaks Retirement Community in Bloomington, IL.

Joan was a lifelong resident of Decatur, IL, where she was born on January 3, 1932, to Darlene (nee Smith) Adams Neuling and Paul W. Adams. Joan graduated valedictorian of her Decatur High School class and attended Millikin University.

She married Frank H. Rolf on August 17, 1957. They were married until his death on July 30, 1992. She was a homemaker and together they raised four children: Diane (the late Loren) Uden of Shorewood, IL, Linda Landage of Bloomington, IL, David (Alice) Rolf of Springfield, IL, and Susan (the late Randall) Williams of Marion, IL.

Joan married Duane S. Avis on May 21, 1994. They were married until his death on August 9, 2021. Duane had two sons, James Avis of St. Louis, MO, and Scott (Camilla) Avis of Greensboro, GA. Grandchildren are: Julie (Rev. Jonathon) Rusnak, Mark (Emili) Uden, Dr. Amy (David) Lakeman, John (Jenae) Ladage, Jane (Kevin) Kauffman Rebecca (Mitchell) Nelson, Daniel (Peggy) Ladage, Deborah Rolf, Katherine (Zachary) Hartzell, Christine (Keith) Eckert, Carolyn Rolf, Katie Williams, Timothy (Leslie) Williams, Lars Avis, Hailey Avis, and Morgan Avis. She was also blessed with twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Joan was active in the Decatur community, volunteering in many capacities. She was an asset to any organization for which she served. These include St. Paul's Lutheran Church, DMH Auxiliary, DMH Steering Committee including Fun Fair and Race for the Cure, DMH Institutional Review Board, Millikin Alumni Board, Richland Community College Foundation, Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur, P.E.O. Sisterhood, Study Club, Decatur Area Arts Council, and Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

She was the recipient of many volunteerism and leadership awards. She was instrumental in setting up scholarships at the Lutheran School Association, Richland Community College, and Millikin University. She took great pleasure in supporting her community.

Joan loved making memories with her family most of all, and made possible many happy times together. They included gathering at Grandma's special house by the park for holidays and celebrations and taking trips to North Carolina.

She relied on her faith to guide her, and loved sharing that faith and serving her Lord.

Services to celebrate Joan's life will be 12:00 PM Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bacharach Ct., Decatur. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Burial to follow in Fairlawn Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.