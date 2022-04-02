Aug. 24, 1930 - March 31, 2022

BEMENT — Joan M. Hendrix, 91, of Bement, IL, passed away at 8:35 PM, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL,

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5:00 PM To 8:00 PM, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bement, and from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM, on Friday, April 8, 2022, also at the First Presbyterian Church of Bement. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Burial will be in the Cerro Gordo Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Bement, or the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.

Joan was born on August 24, 1930, in Wilmington, IL, a daughter of Charles W. and Elizabeth G. Mills Heiple, Sr. She married Robert E. Hendrix on September 5, 1953, in Bement, IL., and he passed away on May 22, 1996.

Surviving children include: Sharon (Glenn) Stille of Ellsworth, IL, Charles (Joyce) Hendrix of Monticello, IL, Roberta Sue Hendrix of Bement, IL, and Tina (Tim) Raycraft) of Riverton, IL. Joan is also survived by grandchildren: Todd (Sarah) Stille, Craig (Kim) Stille, Melinda Stille, Roberta Jo (Justin) Kirby, Joshua (Katie) Hendrix, Sarah (Jeremy) Jones, Robert (Jessica) Raycraft, and J.D. Raycraft; as well as great-grandchildren: Bennett Stille, Dallyn Stille, Reid Stille, Lauren Stille, Luke Stille, Maeve Kirby, Mia Kirby, Wilson Kirby, Wyatt Kirby, Camden Hendrix, Ellie Hendrix, Makenzie Jones and Aubree Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Charles W. Heiple, Jr.

Joan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bement, she loved playing golf, playing games with her friends, doing jigsaw puzzles, and word searches. She was also in various Card Clubs and bowled for many years.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL, have the honor to serve the family of Joan M. Hendrix

