DECATUR -- Joan Maretti, 90 of Decatur, IL., passed away at 11:27 P.M. on Thursday (12-05-2019) at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Graveside services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday (12-10-2019) at Graceland Cemetery Decatur, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Joan was born on December 1, 1929 in Champaign, IL. the daughter of V.W. Phipps and Irene (Conrad) Phipps. She married James Maretti in Shelbyville, IL. He preceded her in death in September of 2000. She loved to do crafts and sewing.

Joan is survived by her Daughter-in-law Debra Maretti of Decatur, IL.; Two Grandchildren: Jason Maretti and wife Carrie of Pawnee, IL. and Angela Crowe and husband Greg of Decatur, IL.; Five Great-Grandchildren: Ryan Crowe, Haley Maretti, Kathryn Crowe, Sophia Crowe and Emily Maretti.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son – Michael Maretti, and one brother – Bob Phipps.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

