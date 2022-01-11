DECATUR — Joan Merrill, 70, of Decatur, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 7, 2022 in Decatur.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2002 in St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Don Wolford as Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour before services in the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Decatur/Macon County Animal Shelter.

Joan was born in Decatur on December 1, 1951, the daughter of Jack and Mary (Grace) Shoemaker. She worked as a teacher in the Decatur Public Schools for over 30 years. Joan was a member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish and Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She married Keith Merrill on June 11, 1990 in Shelbyville. She will be remembered as someone who fiercely loved and cared for her family.

Joan is survived by her husband Keith; daughter Elizabeth Merrill; siblings: Mark (Janet) Shoemaker, Mike Shoemaker, and Jill Shoemaker; niece Meghan Shoemaker; dog Stella; and a wide circle of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.