DECATUR — Joan Nelson, 88, of Decatur, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on March 25th, 2021.

She leaves behind her son, Robert L. Nelson (Janey) of TX; daughters: Carol Milligan (John) of Decatur, and Gail Hanson (Robert) of KS; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren that she loved very much; Barbara Bartz, a daughter by heart, of Wisconsin; and many lifelong family and friends.

She was born in Decatur in 1932 to James F. Ludwick and Cora Geneva (Lockhart) Ludwick and was a long-time resident of Decatur. She was a 1951 alum of Decatur High School.

She married Robert W. Nelson on September 13, 1951 at First United Methodist Church in Decatur, and they were blessed with nearly 68 years together.

They attended North Fork Church, and later were founding members of Woodland Chapel Presbyterian Church, later Lampstand Church.

She was a member of the Job's Daughters organization in her early years, and volunteered at the Mueller Museum, and donated many hours of service at Woodland Chapel Church.

She worked in various jobs over the years that include, General Electric, Decatur Office Systems, and the Long Creek Township Tax Assessor's office, as well as being a homemaker.