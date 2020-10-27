DECATUR - Joan Pirtle, 85, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, in her home.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Joan Pirtle will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Second Church of God 2670 E Division St, Decatur, IL 62526 or plant a tree or bush in memory of Joan.
The family of Joan Pirtle is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
