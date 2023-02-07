June 22, 1934 - Feb. 4, 2023

CISCO — Joan Siddens, 88, of Cisco, passed away at 7:20 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.

Joan was born June 22, 1934, in Champaign, IL. the daughter of Elva and Alta (Trenary) Mayhill.

Joan is survived by her children: Jennis Ann Williams of Cisco, Joseph Deuane Williams of Urbana, Bertha Lynn Davis of Flora, Bill Dale Williams of Monticello; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Mayhill of Washington; sisters: Mary Hinterscher of Flora, Donna Fisher of Argenta, and Donna Alexander of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Bill Mayhill and John Mayhill; and sisters: Frances Lemons, Marie Ewald, and Linda Swisher.

Joan worked as a CNA at the Piatt County Nursing Home. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Croninger Cemetery, Cisco.

Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.