June 12, 1947 - May 8, 2023

MOWEAQUA — Joan Sue Jordan, 75, of Moweaqua, died May 4, 2023, in Moweaqua Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, in Locust Grove Church, Assumption, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Memorials may be made to the "Neal Jordan Scholarship Fund" and mailed to Seitz Funeral Homes, 118 E. Main St., Moweaqua, IL, 62550.

Joan was born on June 12, 1947, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Albert and Agatha (Doane) Blazer. She married Robert N. Jordan on March 9, 1968 in Assumption, IL. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2022.

Joan was a member of Locust Grove Church and Gideons International Ladies Auxiliary. She formerly worked for Shelby Count State Bank as a bank teller.

Surviving are her children: David Jordan of Chicago, IL, and Brenda (Mark) Seboldt of Fults, IL; grandson, Caleb Seboldt of Fults, IL; sisters-in-law: Jean Jordan, Pam Blazer and Mary Gaddie Blazer; brother-in-law, Warren (Shelia) Jordan; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death are her husband; parents; step-mother, Mary Blazer; son, Neal Jordan; and brothers: Joe Blazer and LeRoy Blazer.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua, has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.