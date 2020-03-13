DECATUR -- Joann Beverly Jenkins, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 10, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Joann was born August 25, 1932 in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of James A. and Helen (Hayward) Ballard. Joann worked as an assembler for Grigoleit, and crew member at McDonalds. She enjoyed puzzles, loved to crochet and was an avid reader.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving are her children, Dolly Ruthrauff (Gary) of Oreana, IL, Larry Jenkins (Pam) of Decatur, IL, Jeff Jenkins (Mary) of Decatur, IL; step family, Bill McCoy (Jolene), Catherine McCoy; brother, Jim Ballard (Charolene) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren, Jim M. Baity (Peggy), Niki Ruffner (Les), Debbie Harrison (Chris), Larry D. Jenkins, Brian Jenkins (Holly), Dawn Gibson (Chris), Jessica Jenkins, Joshua Jenkins; and nine great grandchildren.

Preceded in death are her life partner, Russell McCoy, parents and sister, Virginia Humphries.

Funeral Service will be 10 AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials: Donor's Choice. Condolences may be left Joann's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joann Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.