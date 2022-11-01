April 3, 1931 - Oct. 29, 2022

MOWEAQUA — JoAnn Coffman, 91, of Moweaqua, passed away October 29, 2022, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, also in the funeral home. Burial will be in Westside Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to Fame Evangelical Church.

JoAnn was born on April 3, 1931, in rural Moweaqua, the daughter of Harley W. and Bessie (Suppes) Eversole. She married Lee H. Coffman on May 4, 1956, in Fame Evangelical Church in Moweaqua. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2013.

JoAnn was a graduate of Moweaqua High School class of 1948. She began her career as a bookkeeper at Bender Brothers/Bemco Manufacturing where she worked for over 50 years. She was a life-long member of Fame Evangelical Church.

JoAnn was a very kind, loving and generous person, a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also an avid sports fan, she loved watching Illini Basketball, and had a huge admiration for Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. She was very easy to love and she will be missed.

JoAnn is survived by her two children: Debra (Sue Fustin) Rainey and Rodney Coffman, both of Decatur, IL; granddaughter, Abigail (Mike) Netterville; great-grandchildren: Gage and Eve; brother, Lyle (Mary Ann) Eversole of Assumption, IL; and nephew, Craig (Missy) Eversole of Morton, IL.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lee.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.