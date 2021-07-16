MOUNT ZION - JoAnn Newland, 88, of Mt. Zion, passed away July 15, 2021.

Graveside service will be 1:15 PM, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Visitation will be 12:00 - 1:00 PM, on Wednesday at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

JoAnn was born April 7, 1933 in Taylorville, the daughter of William R. and Mildred G. (Followell) Shivers. She married Robert G. Newland on January 21, 1954 in Decatur. He preceded her in death June 28, 2000. JoAnn enjoyed flower gardening and sewing. She truly loved time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children: Cathy (Rod) Twist of Fort Worth, TX, Bob (Amanda) Newland, Jr. of Orlando, FL, Susan (Kevin) Hoskins of California, and Scott Newland of Mt. Zion; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Newland; and three sisters: Jean Kellal, Mary Joy, and Rosalie Gorden. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.