DECATUR - Joann Patricia Baughman, 85, of Decatur, IL passed away April 1, 2021 at East View Terrace in Sullivan, IL.

Joann was born April 1, 1936 in Boody, IL, the daughter of Joe and Grace (Himstedt) Damery. Joann was the Homecoming Queen of her high school class. She married her best friend and the love of her life, Joe Baughman on September 3, 1954 in Macon, IL.

Joann was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and had served with Compassionate Friends. She loved to cook and bake. Her famous Pom Pom candies were featured in the Herald Review.

Surviving are her husband, Joe; children Penny McGinn (John) of Decatur, IL, Monte Baughman of Decatur, IL; grandchildren, Molly Chamberlain, Matt McGinn (Jess) and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Cary and nine siblings.

Private graveside memorial service will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Blue Mound.

Memorials: DMH Oncology.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Joann.