Joann Williams

DECATUR - Joann (Weaver) Williams, 90, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away July 8, 2020 at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski, Illinois.
Private family graveside services will be held at Tower Heights Cemetery, West Frankfort, Illinois. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Decatur Choral Society or Webster Cantrell Hall.
Joann was born at home on January 24, 1930 in West Frankfort, Illinois, the third daughter of Gerald Weaver and Hazel (Dew) Weaver. She married William Karl Williams, “Bill” on October 23, 1948 in West Frankfort, Illinois. He preceded her in death on August 7, 1980.
Joann loved spending time with her family. Joann worked in her family’s floral shop as a young woman and made floral design a livelong hobby. Joann spent her time making a home for her family and as a community volunteer. Joann served for over 60 years on the board of Webster Cantrell Hall, was the past President of P.E.O. Chapter B.C., board member of the Decatur Choral Society, Session member at Woodland Chapel Presbyterian Church, past President of the Decatur Garden Club, and several others. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Joann was an avid reader, traveler, bridge player, and antique collector. She had many travel adventures with her good friend Harriet Burgett and explored the Natchez Trace, Oregon Trail, and multiple Presidential Libraries. She was a long-time member of Woodland Chapel Presbyterian Church and more recently a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.
Joann is survived by her son Don Williams (Joyce) of Litchfield, Illinois, daughter Sally Burgett (Gary) of Champaign, Illinois, daughter Margee Poole of Champaign, Illinois; grandchildren Jason Williams of Litchfield, Illinois, Abby (Burgett) Crull (Josh) of Champaign, Illinois, Elizabeth (Williams) Flynn (Mitch) of Springfield, Illinois, Katelyn (Burgett) Shamhart (Vince) of Champaign, Illinois, Samuel Poole of Champaign, Illinois, and Jacob Poole of Champaign, Illinois. Four great-grandchildren: Annabelle and Caroline Shamhart, Margot and Ruby Crull. She is also survived by her sister LaDonne Treece of West Frankfort, Illinois, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, in-laws Dr. C.H. and Margaret Williams, and sisters Geraldine Kelley and Marilyn Paulk.
Joann’s family would like to thank the staff of Vonderlieth Living Center and The Gardens at Imboden Creek for their care during her final years.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.