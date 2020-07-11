Joann Williams

Joann loved spending time with her family. Joann worked in her family’s floral shop as a young woman and made floral design a livelong hobby. Joann spent her time making a home for her family and as a community volunteer. Joann served for over 60 years on the board of Webster Cantrell Hall, was the past President of P.E.O. Chapter B.C., board member of the Decatur Choral Society, Session member at Woodland Chapel Presbyterian Church, past President of the Decatur Garden Club, and several others. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Joann was an avid reader, traveler, bridge player, and antique collector. She had many travel adventures with her good friend Harriet Burgett and explored the Natchez Trace, Oregon Trail, and multiple Presidential Libraries. She was a long-time member of Woodland Chapel Presbyterian Church and more recently a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.