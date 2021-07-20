Joanne Elizabeth Jacobs Jackson

DECATUR — Joanne Jacobs Jackson of Decatur, IL passed away July 18, 2021 at the age of 94. Joanne was born on March 29, 1927 to Mervil and Juanita Jacobs. She grew up on the farm in Elwin, Illinois. With three siblings: Creta Jane, Mervil (Jake) Jr. and Richard (Dick) all of whom preceded her in death. Visitation will be held 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at New Day Community Church, Decatur. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, at the church, with Pastor Bruce Jacobs officiating. A Jacobs Chicken dinner will follow.

She attended a one room school house and the Elwin Methodist Church, located across the road from each other. Graduated from Macon High School in 1944, married her High School Sweetheart James (Pic) Jackson in 1945. They were married 59 years when he passed in 2004. They were blessed with two sons: Stephen (Robin) of Moweaqua and Randy (Joyce) of Charleston, IL. Joanne leaves four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Aaron (Jamie Jo) and their daughters: Arie and Lexie of Virginia Beach Va. Abigail (RJ) Vanderwerf and their son Abraham "Brahm" of Tuscola, Sam Jackson (Kait) and their son Grant and Isaac Jackson of Charleston IL. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Bonnie Jacobs and Joyce Jackson; three step grandchildren and nine step great- grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Her love of adventure and learning lead her to be a Cheer Leader, Beautician, World Book Encyclopedia Sales Manager, wedding cake baker, living history re-enactor, Master Gardener, Broker Realtor and Township Assessor.

In her retirement years she enjoyed most digging in the soil. After completing Horticulture classes at Richland and Master Gardening courses she volunteered at the Court House Lawn, Central Park, and Richland College Horticulture Department and at the Condo Association where she resided.

She made each member of her family a scrap book of their life. She enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, decorating the entrance of Albany Place, Making greeting cards, bible Study and feeding people. Mom was a blessing with lots of energy and knew she was meant to use it to benefit others. What a yearning she had!

