Joanne Frances Kersey

Joanne's family will host a Celebration of Life gathering from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Blue Mound First Christian Church. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Blue Mound First Christian Church.

Joanne was born on November 13, 1961, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of F. Earl and Mary A. (Schultz) Garner. She married Kenneth E. Kersey on October 5, 1985. Joanne taught middle school at St. James Catholic School and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. She also was a substitute middle school and high school teacher for Meridian School District. She was a member of Blue Mound First Christian Church where she served as an elder, worked in the nursery and for the After School Camp. Joanne enjoyed attending her evening book club at the Blue Mound Memorial Library. She was a wonderful wife and mother who was very involved with her children's activities.