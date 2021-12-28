DECATUR — Joanne Loretta Austin, 88, of Decatur, IL, passed away on December 26, 2021, of congestive heart failure.

Joanne was born on August 21, 1933, to George and Olive Hebbeln in Davenport, IA. Joanne graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, Decatur, IL.

Joanne went on to have three children: Kathy Pfotenhauer, Mark Pfotenhauer and Gale Devantier. Joanne met her match in Charles J. Austin and married in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1983.

She retired from Cash Acme in 1986. However, what her family treasured most would be the elaborate handmade cards she would send to all. She had a sharp wit, wonderful sense of humor and loved fiercely.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents; brother, Ron Hebbeln; spouse, Charles; and daughter, Kathy Pfotenhauer.

She is survived by her children: Mark and Gale. Grandchildren: Erika Grimstead, Alexander (Alice) Pfotenhauer, Kirk Pfotenhauer, Gretchen Pfotenhauer, Shawnette Hill (Gene), Felicia (Peter) Tobias, Michael (Claudia) Hill, stepchildren Viki (Frank) Hubbard, Ronald (Lynn) Austin; many great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog Angel.

Services to celebrate Joanne's life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.