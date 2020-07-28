Joanne Morrison
0 entries

Joanne Morrison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joanne Morrison

PANA — Joanne Morrison, 80 of Pana, Illinois died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home, Pana with Fr. Rodney A. Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 AM, also on Saturday, August 1 at Kennedy & Sons. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pana Township, Christian County, Illinois. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Pana.

Joanne Morrison was born Saturday, March 23, 1940 in Pana, Illinois the daughter of James and Evelyn (maiden name Decheney) Rayhill. She was raised in Pana attending Sacred Heart School and Pana High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1958. Joanne married John Ormand Morrison on June 30, 1960 in St. Patrick's Church, and he died June 3, 2016. Joanne was a homemaker and lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church.

Joanne Morrison is survived by Daughter: Barb Niehart (Butch) of Pana; Son: John Morrison (Sherry) of Shelbyville; Grandsons: Cole Combs (Alyssa) of O'Fallon, Missouri and Jarrad Morrison (Britani) of Athens, IL; Granddaughters: Summer Combs of Pana; Chaney Niehart of Pana and Sara Smith (Eric) of Pana; Great-Granddaughters: Hayvn Evans and Joliana Morrison, both at home; Great-Grandsons: Kohen Smith, Oakley Combs, and Jagger Morrison, all at home. Joanne is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Grandson Caleb Combs, Brother Don Rayhill and Sister Nancy Hilton. The family is being served by Kennedy & Sons, Pana

The family is being served by Kennedy & Sons' Wallace-Carroll, Herrick CONDOLENCES MAY BE MADE AT WWW.KENNEDYPANA.COM

To plant a tree in memory of Joanne Morrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News