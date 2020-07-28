× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PANA — Joanne Morrison, 80 of Pana, Illinois died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home, Pana with Fr. Rodney A. Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 AM, also on Saturday, August 1 at Kennedy & Sons. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pana Township, Christian County, Illinois. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Pana.

Joanne Morrison was born Saturday, March 23, 1940 in Pana, Illinois the daughter of James and Evelyn (maiden name Decheney) Rayhill. She was raised in Pana attending Sacred Heart School and Pana High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1958. Joanne married John Ormand Morrison on June 30, 1960 in St. Patrick's Church, and he died June 3, 2016. Joanne was a homemaker and lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church.