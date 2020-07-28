PANA — Joanne Morrison, 80 of Pana, Illinois died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home, Pana with Fr. Rodney A. Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 AM, also on Saturday, August 1 at Kennedy & Sons. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pana Township, Christian County, Illinois. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Pana.
Joanne Morrison was born Saturday, March 23, 1940 in Pana, Illinois the daughter of James and Evelyn (maiden name Decheney) Rayhill. She was raised in Pana attending Sacred Heart School and Pana High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1958. Joanne married John Ormand Morrison on June 30, 1960 in St. Patrick's Church, and he died June 3, 2016. Joanne was a homemaker and lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church.
Joanne Morrison is survived by Daughter: Barb Niehart (Butch) of Pana; Son: John Morrison (Sherry) of Shelbyville; Grandsons: Cole Combs (Alyssa) of O'Fallon, Missouri and Jarrad Morrison (Britani) of Athens, IL; Granddaughters: Summer Combs of Pana; Chaney Niehart of Pana and Sara Smith (Eric) of Pana; Great-Granddaughters: Hayvn Evans and Joliana Morrison, both at home; Great-Grandsons: Kohen Smith, Oakley Combs, and Jagger Morrison, all at home. Joanne is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Grandson Caleb Combs, Brother Don Rayhill and Sister Nancy Hilton. The family is being served by Kennedy & Sons, Pana
The family is being served by Kennedy & Sons' Wallace-Carroll, Herrick CONDOLENCES MAY BE MADE AT WWW.KENNEDYPANA.COM
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.