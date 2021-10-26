BELLEVILLE — Joanne Sea, 88, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Decatur, passed away on October 18, 2021, at Our Lady of the Snows.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Our Lady of Lordes Catholic Church with Father Michael Trummer, celebrant. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m., Thursday at the church. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Joanne's honor can be made to Our Lady of Lordes Catholic Church or St. Theresa High School.

Joanne was born on January 26, 1933, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Rocco and Mary (Curci) Scardello. Joanne married Robert Sea on January 15, 1955, he preceded her in death. She worked at a variety of banks as a clerk during her working years, retiring from Citizens National Bank. Joanne enjoyed: traveling, music, and playing bunco with her friends. She was a natural caregiver, taking care of her family members as well as her friends. Joanne was a member of the Italian American Club, and was a member of Our Lady of Lordes Catholic Church for over 40 years.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert; two brothers, and four sisters.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family, in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, at www.brintlingerandearl.com