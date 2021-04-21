DECATUR — Jodi S. Pierceall of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2:26 p.m. in Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Jodi was born on January 12, 1958 in Decatur, the fourth daughter of Cecil "Spud" and Bette (Sorrell) Myers. She married David H. Pierceall on April 26, 1985 in Macon, Illinois.

Surviving is her mother, loving husband David, one daughter: Abbi (Adam) May of Mount Pleasant, MI, one son: Zach (Caitlin) Pierceall of Decatur; two sisters: Brenda (Greg) Lehman of Lawrence, Kansas and Tracy Myers of Farmer City, IL, brother-in-law Bill Wickline of Assumption, IL; four grandchildren: Michael & Braiden May and Braylin & Briella Pierceall; seven nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and her loyal and loving dogs, Muzzy and Willa. She was preceded in death by her father, sister Deb Wickline and brother-in-law John Pierceall.

Jodi was a daycare teacher for over 40 years in the Decatur area and a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. She loved the Lord, adored her grandkids and dogs, enjoyed hunting and stamping, making people laugh, was always quick witted, and would do anything to help others in need. She was a proud organ donor and was able to be a hero to three lives after her passing.