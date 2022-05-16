March 3, 1969 - May 12, 2022

LOVINGTON — Jody Lyn Benedict, 53 of College Station, TX, formerly of Lovington, passed away at 5:13 a.m., May 12, 2022, at Ascension Medical Center, Austin, TX, with her Mom by her side.

Services to celebrate Jody's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the LaPlace United Methodist Church, conducted by Pastor Larry Bricker. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in the Turner Cemetery, Lovington. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Steve Finke Memorial Scholarship or Moultrie-Douglas 4H Center, Arthur, IL. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jody was born on March 3, 1969 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Duane Earl "Benny" and Carol Marie (Chenoweth) Benedict. Jody was a member of the LaPlace United Methodist Church and was affiliated with the A & M United Methodist Church in College Station.

Jody graduated from Illinois College and the University of Illinois and finished her internship at Texas A&M. She was the Assistant Director of the BISD Nutrition Department. Jody loved people and always had a smile and a kind word for her many friends. She loved her profession and most importantly loved being with her family.

Jody is survived by her mom Carol Benedict of Lovington; brother Jerod (Christy) Benedict of Atwood; nieces and nephews: Tyler (Chantell), Casey and Maggie Benedict; great-nieces: Rose Marie and Scarlett Lyn Benedict; aunts and uncles: Ann and Ken Finke, Dennis Chenoweth, David Chenoweth, Kathy and Larry Price, Pat McClellan, Phyllis and Larry Grunert; and many cousins, extended family members and a host of friends that will cherish her memory forever.

Jody was welcomed to Heaven by her father, aunt Alice Lawyer, uncle Dick and aunt Millie Chenoweth, aunt Janet Chenoweth, uncle Don McClellan, cousins: Sherry Sawyer and Stevie Finke and niece, Piper Benedict.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.