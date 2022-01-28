DECATUR — Joe Allen Selle, 92, of Decatur, passed from this earthly life Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Joe was born March 8, 1929 to Luther and Irene Peebles Selle at the family homestead in Ivesdale, IL.

He is survived by daughters: Kim Blankenship and Kristi Selle of Urbana, MO; his granddaughter, Sara; one sister, Marjorie Hixson of Bethany, IL, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers: Gene, Duane, Ralph, Luther Paul, Claude, Howard, and Charles; sisters: Mildred, Geraldine, Vivian, Irene, and Peggy.

After schooling, Joe enlisted and served in the United States Air Force. He was very proud of his service in the military. Joe then worked at Caterpillar in Decatur until his retirement.

Joe had many hobbies. Collecting cars including a 1955 Thunderbird and several Toyota 280Z's. A butterfly collection from all over the world, which he donated to a local university. For many years he had several macaw parrots that were pampered. Joe was also an artist who painted in oils.

His caterpillar tractors were a useful hobby in that he created ponds on his land, leveled rough areas. If the snow plow was unable to get family and friends out onto the main road, Joe was there.

The #1 Frank Sinatra fan was Joe. He loved to imitate Frank's style of singing for friends and family.

Burial was at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.