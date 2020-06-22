SHELBYVILLE — Joe Bud Holland, 89, lifetime resident of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 1:34 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 in Hawthorne Inn, Shelbyville, IL.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals, Shelbyville, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL
Joe “Joe Bud” Holland, Jr. was born on June 1, 1931 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Joe and Rose (Martz) Holland. He attended Shelbyville High School and was a member of the Class of 1949. Joe Bud was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a master bricklayer and mason. During his career, Joe Bud was known throughout the area as one of the hardest working men in the trade. Joe Bud was probably one of the most knowledgeable people regarding the Kaskaskia River and the surrounding hills. He fished, hunted, trapped and dug ginseng throughout his life. In a world full of chaos, Joe Bud escaped into nature and found solace there. His presence will be missed by all that knew him. Joe Bud was a member of V.F.W. Post #4829 and Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81 both in Shelbyville, IL.
He married Juanita B. “Winnie” Darding on August 29, 1960. Winnie preceded him in death on February 11, 1995. Joe Bud married Jeanne Brandebourg Wiseman on March 18, 1996. Jeanne passed away on October 17, 2004.
He is survived by his sister, Rose Marie Price Allsop (Lee) of Shelbyville, IL; brothers, Richard “Dick” Holland (Shirley) of Findlay, IL, Jim Holland of Shelbyville, IL and Pat Holland (Judy) of Corinth, TX; step-children, Tina Carl of Mt. Carmel, IL and Billy Wiseman of Seneca, IL; step-grandchildren, Jackie Wiseman (Sam Richardson) and Misty Fouts (Josh Kimmel); nieces and nephews, Jeff Price (Diane), Brian Price, Toni Helton (Richard), Kathy Matlock (Mark), Dorothy Holland, Brick Holland (Susie), Brace Holland (Jamie), Amy McDonald (Darrell), Eric Holland (Amy), Mike Holland (Teri), and Kim Wilson; and best friend, Stacy Roderick of Shelbyville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Winnie and Jeanne; step-sons, Billie Brown and Johnny Wiseman; brother-in-law, Douglas Price; sister-in-law, Karin Holland; and niece, Vicki Alward.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hawthorne Inn, Shelbyville Manor Facility, for their care, patience and understanding.
Joe Bud’s life journey is over and he has found peace. Memories of him will live on in those that knew his gentle soul.
