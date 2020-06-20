Joe “Joe Bud” Holland, Jr. was born on June 1, 1931 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Joe and Rose (Martz) Holland. He attended Shelbyville High School and was a member of the Class of 1949. Joe Bud was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a master bricklayer and mason. During his career, Joe Bud was known throughout the area as one of the hardest working men in the trade. Joe Bud was probably one of the most knowledgeable people regarding the Kaskaskia River and the surrounding hills. He fished, hunted, trapped and dug ginseng throughout his life. In a world full of chaos, Joe Bud escaped into nature and found solace there. His presence will be missed by all that knew him. Joe Bud was a member of V.F.W. Post #4829 and Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81 both in Shelbyville, IL. He married Juanita B. “Winnie” Darding on August 29, 1960. Winnie preceded him in death on February 11, 1995. Joe Bud married Jeanne Brandebourg Wiseman on March 18, 1996. Jeanne passed away on October 17, 2004.