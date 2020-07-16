Joe Bud Holland
0 entries

Joe Bud Holland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holland Joe Bud

SHELBYVILLE — Joe Bud Holland, 89, lifetime resident of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 1:34 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 in Hawthorne Inn, Shelbyville, IL.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Blyman Addition of Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals, Shelbyville, IL. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News