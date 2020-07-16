SHELBYVILLE — Joe Bud Holland, 89, lifetime resident of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 1:34 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 in Hawthorne Inn, Shelbyville, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Blyman Addition of Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals, Shelbyville, IL. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.
