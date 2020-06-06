Joe D. Baietto

A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Joe’s memory to St. James Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com .

Joe was born July 25, 1930, in Kincaid, IL the son of Joseph and Margaret (Cargnino) Baietto. He began his work career as a coal miner in the Kincaid and Farmersville’s coal mines. He served as a Hospital Corpsman in the US Navy obtaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer and was a Korean War Veteran. He went on to work for Borg Warner in Decatur and retired in 1988 after thirty-three years of service as the Plant Superintendent. He then went to work as the Plant Manager of Climate Control. Joe had enjoyed homes in Tomahawk, WI and wintering in Ft. Myers, FL. He had a passion for fishing, camping, and attending sporting events for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He married Dorothy May Foster on June 16, 1951. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2001. He then married Lucia (Calcaterra) Jeffress on June 21, 2002. She preceded him in death on December 10, 2018.