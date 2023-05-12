Joe D. Grinestaff

April 4, 1944 - May 2, 2023

TOMBALL, Texas - Joe D. Grinestaff, 79, died in his sleep on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. He was born on April 4, 1944, in Decatur IL.

Joe retired from A. E. Staley Mfg. Co, Decatur IL. after 28 years of service. He was an avid sports fan for the St. Louis Cardinals, and all Fighting Illini sports teams. He loved to travel to Texas to visit his children and grandchildren and also traveled across the country to attend countless sporting events and was always in search of a meal that was "the best I've ever had."

Surviving are his sons: Todd, Chris, Jason; and his wife, Cammie; and former wife, mother of his three children and friend, Ann Brown. He was a proud and loving "Papa Joe" to his three grandchildren: Adam, Andrew, and Claire Grinestaff. Also surviving are his loving sisters: Peggy Sue Sunderland, and Jill Laverty; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Edward Grinestaff; mother, Merlene Grinestaff; brother, Maynard Grinestaff; and sister, Frances Van-Blaracom. A private memorial will be at a later date.

We, his family, feel blessed for the years we were given to share in his life, and he in ours.