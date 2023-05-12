Joe D. Grinestaff
April 4, 1944 - May 2, 2023
TOMBALL, Texas - Joe D. Grinestaff, 79, died in his sleep on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. He was born on April 4, 1944, in Decatur IL.
Joe retired from A. E. Staley Mfg. Co, Decatur IL. after 28 years of service. He was an avid sports fan for the St. Louis Cardinals, and all Fighting Illini sports teams. He loved to travel to Texas to visit his children and grandchildren and also traveled across the country to attend countless sporting events and was always in search of a meal that was "the best I've ever had."
Surviving are his sons: Todd, Chris, Jason; and his wife, Cammie; and former wife, mother of his three children and friend, Ann Brown. He was a proud and loving "Papa Joe" to his three grandchildren: Adam, Andrew, and Claire Grinestaff. Also surviving are his loving sisters: Peggy Sue Sunderland, and Jill Laverty; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Edward Grinestaff; mother, Merlene Grinestaff; brother, Maynard Grinestaff; and sister, Frances Van-Blaracom. A private memorial will be at a later date.
We, his family, feel blessed for the years we were given to share in his life, and he in ours.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.