FORSYTH — Joe Delos Josserand, 98, of Forsyth, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in his residence.

Joe was born on November 17, 1923 in Decatur, IL, the son of Joseph Delos Josserand and Ruby Fern (Ruffner) Josserand. He married Dorothy McCoy on February 24, 1945, in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2014.

Joe served his country in the United States Army Air Force for three-years during WWII, serving one year in China as a top turret and tail gunner for 39 missions on a B-25 bombers.

Joe was a member of Texas Christian Church, a life member of the V.F.W. Post # 99, and was also a member of the Cat Retiree Club. Joe was a metal worker and a Planning Processor at Caterpillar, where he worked 28-years retiring in 1983. He also liked being outside, mowing, doing woodworking and spending time with his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Sharon Titus and husband Tom of McKinney, TX; grandchildren: Kimberly Ann Clark and husband James of Frisco, TX, Ryan Josserand of Indianapolis, IN; great-grandchildren: Katie, Sophia, Joe, Aiden, Elena, Jaci, Tayler, Shane; daughter-in-law, Carol Josserand of Indianapolis, IN

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Larry Joe Josserand; grandson, Jason Josserand; granddaughter, Alicia; and two brothers: John Lewis Josserand Jack Josserand.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service time. Entombment will be in the Star of Hope Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to: Texas Christian Church or Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

