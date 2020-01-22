Joe Eddie Baker
DECATUR — Joe Eddie Baker, 64, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be held at noon, Saturday, January 25th at Newness Of Life Worship Center, 1287 W. King St., Decatur, IL.

