You have free articles remaining.
DECATUR — Joe Eddie Baker, 64, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be held at noon, Saturday, January 25th at Newness Of Life Worship Center, 1287 W. King St., Decatur, IL.
To plant a tree in memory of Joe Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.