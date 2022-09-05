April 4, 1975 - Aug. 31, 2022
DECATUR — Joe "Joey" Thomas Karl, 47, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Centralia, IL.
Joey was born April 4, 1975, in Decatur, IL, a son of Joe and Virginia "Ginny" (Lamb) Karl. He loved to watch sports and spend time with his family and friends. Joey's smile was contagious. Anyone that knew him, loved him. Especially the ladies. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
Joey was preceded in death by his father and brother Jimmie Ray Reeves, Jr.
Surviving is his mother, Ginny of Decatur; sisters: Lydia (husband, Nathan) Witsman of Charleston, Hope (husband, Ron) Trimmer of Decatur, and Shelby (fiancé, Akeem Abdullah) Karl of Decatur; nieces and nephews: Ellie, Noah, Harlen, Ronald, Sean, Leah, J.J., Virginia, Joseph, and Dakota; many aunts uncles, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the service time of 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.