April 4, 1975 - Aug. 31, 2022

DECATUR — Joe "Joey" Thomas Karl, 47, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Centralia, IL.

Joey was born April 4, 1975, in Decatur, IL, a son of Joe and Virginia "Ginny" (Lamb) Karl. He loved to watch sports and spend time with his family and friends. Joey's smile was contagious. Anyone that knew him, loved him. Especially the ladies. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.

Joey was preceded in death by his father and brother Jimmie Ray Reeves, Jr.

Surviving is his mother, Ginny of Decatur; sisters: Lydia (husband, Nathan) Witsman of Charleston, Hope (husband, Ron) Trimmer of Decatur, and Shelby (fiancé, Akeem Abdullah) Karl of Decatur; nieces and nephews: Ellie, Noah, Harlen, Ronald, Sean, Leah, J.J., Virginia, Joseph, and Dakota; many aunts uncles, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the service time of 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.