DECATUR — Rev. Joe Louis Stowe, 84, of Decatur passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Cox-Stowe; children: Erma (John) Baker; Catherine (Jodie) Johnson, Jr., Karen Stowe, Tykena Stowe, Mario Stowe, Nathaniel C. Alcorn, Kim Thomas, Kay (Keith) Roby, Kathy (Lee Jr.) Graves, Anette Shelly (god daughter), mother-in-law, Estherlean Harper and a host of grandchildren and other relatives.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service. www.walkerfs.com.

