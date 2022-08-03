June 28, 1992 - Aug. 1, 2022

ILLIOPOLIS — Joe Lynn Wicker Jr., 30, of Illiopolis, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home.

Joe was born on June 28, 1992, in Decatur, the son of Shannon (Embrey) Baker and Joe Wicker Sr.

He was preceded in death by two sisters: Sandra and Mary Hames; grandparents, Sandra and Roger Embrey, Shirley and Gene Baker, and Doris and Robert Wicker; and uncle, Bob Maynard.

He is survived by the love of his life, Aimee; four beautiful children: Bentley, Sopheea, Gracelynn and Everleigh Wicker; parents, Shannon (Jay) Baker, and Joe Wicker Sr.; siblings: Stephanie, Mason and Sara.

Joey loved to be outside camping. He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone. Family was the most important thing to him. Joey's children were his whole world and meant everything to him. He will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 1:00 - 3:00PM at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th St. in Illiopolis. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Shannon and Jay's house, 342 7th Street in Illiopolis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.