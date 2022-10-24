April 1, 1947 - Oct. 22, 2022

MOUNR ZION — Joe R. Petty, 75, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 4:30 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A service to honor Joe's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning until service time. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Joe was born April 1, 1947, in Pana, IL the son of Earl and Ethel (Winters) Petty. He married Cynthia A. McIlwain on June 6, 1970.

Joe had retired from Horace Mann as an Insurance Underwriter. He had formerly worked for Federal Kemper Insurance. Joe was a graduate of Millikin University and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He served his country in the US Army. Joe was a former member of the Mt. Zion Lions Club and enjoyed helping with Mt. Zion Boy's and Girl's Baseball and Basketball programs.

Surviving is his wife, Cynthia of Mt. Zion; daughter, Julie Nord (William) of South Elgin, IL; sons: David Petty of Mt. Zion and Christopher Petty (Sarah) of Acworth, GA; sister, Earlene Cimo of Lockport, IL; sister-in-law, Gayanne Petty of Pekin, IL; grandchildren: Ryan Nord, Kyle Nord, Audrey Nord, Grace Nord, Chiren Petty, David Petty, Jr., Pherrin Petty, Tessa Petty, Beckham Petty, and Jace Petty.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Don.