BETHANY — Joe Schwartz, 68, of Bethany, passed away at 7:50 a.m. Monday March 7, 2022, in his residence.

Celebration of Life services will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Roy officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Fire and Ambulance Service, the Bethany First United Methodist Church or to LincolnLand Hospice.

