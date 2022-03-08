BETHANY — Joe Schwartz, 68, of Bethany, passed away at 7:50 a.m. Monday March 7, 2022, in his residence.
Celebration of Life services will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Roy officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Fire and Ambulance Service, the Bethany First United Methodist Church or to LincolnLand Hospice.
View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
