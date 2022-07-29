Aug. 26, 1937 - July 20, 2022

Joe Willie Spates, affectionately called "Pete" by his family and friends passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the age of 84.

Pete was born August 26, 1937, in Swiftown, MS, the son of Allen and Josie Lee (Monger) Spates.

At the age of 14, he moved to Decatur, IL. He was young but strong in statue and had a desire to work. This yielded him a job at a Good Mar construction which led to a career path of years in the construction business. He was a hard worker and has worked on various streets throughout Decatur.

In his younger days, he enjoyed playing pool and would go the billiard hall with his friends. He loved people and being around those close to him.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories his sister, Jennie Turner of Decatur; brother, David Hurn of Bloomington; nieces: Tara Spates-Johnson of Georgia, Marjorie Pichon of Virginia; nephews: Bruce Turner, Eric Turner Paul Spates, Anthony Spates, all of Decatur, Vincent Turner of Springfield, Kenneth Turner of VA; along with a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Robert Spates and Wayne Hurn.

Memorial Service 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 29, 2022, at Walker Funeral Service.