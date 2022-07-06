Jan. 15, 1932 - July 4, 2022

Joella Rogers, 90, passed away on July 4, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

She married Jackie Wayne Rogers on December 17, 1954. They were married 64 years before he passed away on April 27, 2019. Joella and Jack met while they were in the service, Joella was in the US Navy and Jack was in the United States Marines. They served between 1952-1955.

Joella loved her family, painting, knitting, crocheting, and working in her flower beds. She especially loved roses. Camping was also a family favorite, many weekends down at Shelbyville. She will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters and great-granddaughter Makenzee Jo Rogers.

She is survived by daughter, Debbie (Jerry) Sullivan of Nebo, NC; sons: David (Deborah) Rogers of Illiopolis, IL, Tim (Cindy) Rogers of Ruskin, FL; grandchildren: Amber (Jason) Jensen, Matt (Erin) Rotz, Clint Sullivan (Kayley Stock), Christy (Adam) Smith and Josh (Chelsie) Rogers. Step-grandchildren: Alicia, Tiffany and Levi. Several great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

Per Joella's wishes, there will be a small service for immediate family members.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Imboden Creek Gardens staff where she spent her final years, for all their loving care.