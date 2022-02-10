DECATUR — Johanna "Jody" Mary Byers, 87, passed away on February 8, 2022, at her home in Decatur, IL.

Jody was born to Estil Rupert and Johanna Mary McGill Cross on September 19, 1934, in Springfield, IL. She married William "Bill" Earl Byers on June 1, 1956. Directly following graduation from Niantic-Harristown High School, Jody began her career with A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. After her retirement from Staley's, she enjoyed many community involvements, including Theater 7, Rock Springs Nature Center and teaching at Richland Community College.

Jody is survived by her son, Doug Byers; daughter, Brenda Byers, and many extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband; father and mother; sister, Jeanne Marie Lanphier; stepmother, Rachell Lucille Cross.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Elara Hospice and Evergreen for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Theater 7, or Rock Springs Nature Center.

Condolences may be sent to Jody's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.