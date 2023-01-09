Oct. 7, 1941 - Jan. 1, 2023

DECATUR — John A. "Jack" Young, 81, of Decatur passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at St James Catholic Church, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials in Jack's honor may be made to St. James Catholic Church or Knights of Columbus Council #577 in Decatur.

Jack was born October 7, 1941, in Springfield, the son of Arthur and Gertrude (Wilson) Young. He married Ginger Threlkeld on June 6, 1964 in Springfield. Jack worked as a union carpenter for Carpenter's Local 742/270 for 47 years. In his spare time, he loved playing golf with his buddies from the KC. Jack was a member of Sts. James and Patrick Parish. He joined the Knights of Columbus Council #577 in January of 1970 where he was an honorary life member and served as Grand Knight.

Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ginger; children: Christina (Tim) White of Decatur, Kimberly Sumner of Decatur and Kathryn Young of Decatur; grandson, Kody Lewis of Decatur; siblings: Rosemary Lascody of Springfield, Ray Young of Bethany, Janet Langley of Springfield, and Larry Young of Springfield; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Eric Young; infant daughter, Mary Young; grandson, Steven Young; two brothers and one sister

