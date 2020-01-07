DECATUR -- John Aaron Nicholson, 74, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Jasper Street Church of Christ, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., before the service at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown, IL.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

John was born July 18, 1945, in Commerce, MO, to Ike and Hattie (McCalip) Nicholson, Sr. John was employed by the Firestone Tire and Rubber, Co. of Decatur, IL for 31 years until his retirement in 1997. He was an avid gardener, loved watching sports, and cooking. He loved the Lord, his church, and was a ready witness to his faith.

John was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Polly Anderson and Mary Morris Nicholson; and two brothers, Joseph Nicholson and Larry Nicholson.