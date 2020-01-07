DECATUR -- John Aaron Nicholson, 74, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Jasper Street Church of Christ, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., before the service at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown, IL.
John was born July 18, 1945, in Commerce, MO, to Ike and Hattie (McCalip) Nicholson, Sr. John was employed by the Firestone Tire and Rubber, Co. of Decatur, IL for 31 years until his retirement in 1997. He was an avid gardener, loved watching sports, and cooking. He loved the Lord, his church, and was a ready witness to his faith.
John was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Polly Anderson and Mary Morris Nicholson; and two brothers, Joseph Nicholson and Larry Nicholson.
He is survived by his four children, Monica Nicholson, Cairo, IL, Shana Nicholson, Andre (Cherise) Nicholson, and Kayla Nicholson all of Arlington, TX; five grandchildren, Jaclyn, Trevor, Jordan, Dante, and Jaylon; four sisters, Mamie (Isom) Anderson of Mounds, IL, Bernice Graves and Betty Hamilton both of Decatur, IL, Elizabeth Nicholson of Cobden, IL; four brothers, Emmanuel Nicholson of Steele, MO, Ike Nicholson, Jr. and James (Juanita) Nicholson both of Decatur, IL, Leslie (Angela) Nicholson of Cape Girardeau, MO; special brother-in-law, Bro. Howard Anderson of Springfield, IL; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfs.com.
