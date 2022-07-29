John and Barbara Jackson

A beautiful love story. An inseparable couple. Barbara Lucille Jackson passed away peacefully in Tallahassee, FL, on January 14, of this year. Four weeks later, she was followed in death by her husband of 48 years, John Zerah Jackson. Whether travelling or taking part in activities at their local American Legion post, they were a devoted couple who spent all of their time together. In 1979, they moved from Decatur to Port Richey, FL, where they lived for 36 years. They spent the last six years of their lives living in Tallahassee, near their son, John "Mike" Jackson, and his family.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She raised two beautiful daughters, Kathy and Deborah, in Decatur, after the death of her first husband. Not one to slow down, Barbara married John in 1974, and took on the task of raising his five year old son, Mike. She spent her last years doting on her grandsons and feeding her word puzzle addiction.

John was a vet of both World War II and the Korean Conflict. Before meeting Barbara, he spent time raising three wonderful children, Stan, Vickie and Sally, during his first marriage. During this time, he was also blessed with another child, Mike. After his first marriage, he met Barbara and their great adventure began. John spent his last years doting on his grandsons and trying to convince anyone who would listen that the 1960s was television's greatest decade.

They are survived by children: Kathy (Paul) Emory, John M. (Sherry) Jackson, Vickie (Tom) Cook and Sally (Jerry) Myers. They were preceded in death by children: Deborah (Dave) Goodman and Stanley (Susan) Giles. They are also survived by grandchildren: Anthony Goodman, Matthew Goodman, John Emory, Robert Emory, Connor Jackson, Sean Jackson, Tara Bolerjack, Joshua Giles, Jessica Giles, Stacey Hoff, Anthony Monson, Ryan Myers, Stacey Long, Greg Cook and Steven Cook.

A private service will be held graveside in Patoka, IL, on August 1, 2022.