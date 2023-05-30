Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

April 9, 1938 - May 26, 2023

DECATUR — John Anthony Houseworth, 85, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at The Loft of Rock Springs, Decatur.

Private family services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

John was born April 9, 1938 in Peoria, IL, the son of Henry and Rose (Pawinksi) Houseworth. He married Ruta Plume on November 15, 1969, in Chicago, IL.

John proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a security guard at St. Mary's Hospital for 25 years until his retirement.

John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruta; daughter, Christine Houseworth (Greg Lewis) of Maplewood, NJ; grandchildren: Henry and Imogene; and sister, Rosemarie Weber.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.