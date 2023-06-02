April 17, 1925 - June 1, 2023

DECATUR — John Arthur Noland, 98, of Decatur, passed away on June 1, 2023.

A memorial service will be held later this summer in Decatur, IL.

Memorials to Decatur Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 1548, Decatur, IL, 62525.

John Arthur Noland was born April 17, 1925, Blue Mound, IL, the son of Kathryn and Brown Noland. He was a World War II veteran, serving in General Eisenhower's Headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.

He graduated from Milliken University in 1951 where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. It was at Milliken he met his wife, Jo Ann Laws, and they married August 21, 1949.

He began his career with the Farm Credit System in Decatur from 1951-1980. In 1981, he joined the Farm Credit Bank in St. Paul, Minnesota as a Vice President and later moved to the Farm Credit Bank of Wichita, KS. He retired from the Farm Credit System in 1986.

John was a member, deacon and elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He was active in the field of developmental disabilities. He served on local boards for Macon County ARC, Progress School, Lincoln State School, United Way and American Red Cross. In 1982, he received the Jack Mobley Award for volunteer of the year for the Illinois ARC. The award was presented by then Governor Thompson. After retiring John became interested in genealogy and family history, while volunteering and serving on the board of the Decatur Genealogy Society. He authored a book on his family history titled, "The Olive and Sam Noland History."

Survivors include daughters: Sally Masear (Cal) of Tabernash, CO, Jane Schluter (Paul) of Edina MN; grandchildren: Josef and John Masear, Sidney and Leo Schluter; great-grandson, Henry Davis. In addition, he is survived by a great group of nieces and nephews. His wife JoAnn, son John Thomas, his parents, brother Everett and sisters, Kathleen and Virginia, proceeded him in death.

John had a great zest for life and his laughter was infectious. Over the years he touched so many lives and was a true inspiration to those who knew him. He brought wisdom, joy and happiness to everyone he met. He often remarked what a meaningful and fulfilling life he enjoyed and had exceptional love for his family.