DECATUR -- John B. (JB) Hammond, 70, passed away on December 8, 2019 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. JB was born June 3, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Clark Hammond and late Alice Alison. He grew up in Decatur, Illinois and attended Stephen Decatur High School, University of Illinois (B.S.; MBA), and University of San Diego (J.D.). Most recently, JB was an Intellectual Property lawyer. JB enjoyed playing tennis, playing his guitar, traveling, skiing, racing cars, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. JB will be remembered for his kind, gentle soul, his silly jokes, his love of cars, his optimistic outlook on life with Parkisons, and his big heart.
JB leaves behind his brother Richard Hammond (Beverly) of Tennessee, his sister Jill Smith (Jeff) of Missouri, his son Jonathan Hammond of California, his daughter Krista (KC) Diedrich (Nick) of Illinois, his 4 grandchildren Grant, Brynn, Mesfin, and Yebby and five nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in JB's honor can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (https:/www.parkinson.org/). An open house memorial is planned for JB in Decatur on December 28th from 12-2 at the Decatur Country Club.
