DECATUR — John "Bob" G. Carr, 78 of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 6:09 p.m. at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, IL. He was born on June 1, 1943, in Decatur, IL, the son of John "Tim" and Erma (Fickes) Carr. John worked as a Medical Administrator for the State of Illinois, and he was the owner and operator of Betty and Bobs Flower Shop and Abe and Bobs Flower Shop in Decatur, IL, and Taylorville, IL. He was a Veteran of the United States Army during Vietnam.