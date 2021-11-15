DECATUR — John "Bob" G. Carr, 78 of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 6:09 p.m. at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, IL. He was born on June 1, 1943, in Decatur, IL, the son of John "Tim" and Erma (Fickes) Carr. John worked as a Medical Administrator for the State of Illinois, and he was the owner and operator of Betty and Bobs Flower Shop and Abe and Bobs Flower Shop in Decatur, IL, and Taylorville, IL. He was a Veteran of the United States Army during Vietnam.
He is survived by his brother, Tim (Annette) Carr of Mt. Zion, IL; nieces: Sarah Carr and Kayla Carr; nephew, Timothy Carr; great-niece, Lailah Carr; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and brother-in-law.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Long Point Cemetery in Niantic, IL, with military graveside honors and Pastor Brian Canaday officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hickory Point Christian Village 565 W. Marion Ave. Forsyth, IL, 62535.
Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.
