TAYLORVILLE — John C. Curtin, 85 of Taylorville, passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in his home. He was born on March 20, 1935 in Taylorville, the son of Lawrence Frederick and Marie Ellen (Colbrook) Curtin. He married Alice Faye Carpenter on February 9, 1957 and she preceded him in death on September 1, 2020. John graduated from Stonington High School in 1952 and attended Notre Dame University prior to graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in Animal Science. John was a lifelong farmer in Christian County starting in 1957. His passion for raising cattle began at a young age, but extended well beyond the family farm. He judged livestock at numerous county fairs throughout Illinois and served as the Cattle Superintendent at the Illinois State Fair for 12 years. He was a member of the board of the American Angus Association and board member and past president of the Illinois Angus Association. John was recognized by Prairie Farmer in 1984 with the designation of Master Farmer. John had a deep sense of community service and served on the Christian County Board for almost 40 years, serving in the role of Chairman for a total of 19 years. His greatest accomplishment during his tenure on the County Board was overseeing the restoration of the Christian County Courthouse including the complete renovation of the historic stained-glass dome. In 1993-1994 John served as the President of the Illinois Association of County Officials. John was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Stonington, serving the church in numerous roles including starting the annual steak dinner fundraiser, a tradition that continues some 60 plus years later. John was awarded the lifetime achievement award by the Taylorville Chamber of Commerce in recognition of all he did for Christian County. Above all John loved his family. John and Alice loved to attend any game or activity their grandchildren were involved in. Together, they enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and attending St. Louis Cardinals games. John leaves behind a legacy that will forever be remembered.