DECATUR — John C. Hensley entered his Heavenly home at 2:35 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in his home with his wife at his side.
John was born in Seneca, Illinois on May 18, 1929 to Alva and Charlotte Hensley. John was a heavy equipment operator and retired from Sol Tick and Company after 47 years as a crane operator. On June 12, 1948, he married the love of his life Annetta Johnson in Corinth, MS. They had 71 ½ great years together. John was a member of East Park Baptist Church, Elite Black Tigers, associate member of National Pathfinders Association, Gold Star Dads of America, and 965 Operating Engineers.
He leaves his wife Annetta, son John W. (Pam) of Decatur, son Dean Hensley of Lexington Park, MD, 5 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, several great-grandchildren, sisters Dorothy (Jesse) Fulk of Maroa and Darlene Daniels of Decatur, sister-in-law Lavera Hensley of Decatur, brother Bruce Hensley of Indiana, and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his son Jim (killed in Vietnam), his mother-in-law and father-in-law, mother and dad, and 3 brothers Victor, Eugene, and Bill.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 30 from 4-7 PM at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with Masonic services at 7:00 PM conducted by the Stephen Decatur Masonic Lodge #979. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31, at East Park Baptist Church with visitation from 10:00 AM until service time. Burial will be in Maroa Cemetery. Memorials may be made to East Park Baptist Church. The family requests casual attire.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Hospice nurses that took such great care of John.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
