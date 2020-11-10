DECATUR — John C. Knaus, 89, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully in his home at 5:55 pm, Sunday, November 8, 2020.

A private family graveside service will be held in Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery, rural Sullivan, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main Street, Hohenwald, TN 38462. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

John was born November 21, 1930, in Springfield, IL the son of Clyde and Christine Knaus. He married Delores M. Jones on February 4, 1950. She preceded him in death on June 21, 2015.

John retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company having been a Calendar Operator.

Surviving are his sons: Robert Knaus (Diane) of Belleville, IL, Richard Knaus (Julie) of Harristown, IL, Randall Knaus of Atlanta, GA, and Edward Knaus (Kimberly) of Sullivan, IL; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive.

John was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, and two sisters.