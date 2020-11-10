DECATUR — John C. Knaus, 89, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully in his home at 5:55 pm, Sunday, November 8, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held in Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery, rural Sullivan, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main Street, Hohenwald, TN 38462. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
John was born November 21, 1930, in Springfield, IL the son of Clyde and Christine Knaus. He married Delores M. Jones on February 4, 1950. She preceded him in death on June 21, 2015.
John retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company having been a Calendar Operator.
Surviving are his sons: Robert Knaus (Diane) of Belleville, IL, Richard Knaus (Julie) of Harristown, IL, Randall Knaus of Atlanta, GA, and Edward Knaus (Kimberly) of Sullivan, IL; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive.
John was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, and two sisters.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.