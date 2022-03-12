ARGENTA — John C. Pedigo, 86, of Argenta, died at 5:41 PM, on Monday, March 7, 2022, at his residence.

No Services are planned at this time. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, assisted the family with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Kemmerer Village in Assumption.

John was born July 6, 1935, in Decatur, IL, the son of Collie and Leota M. (Downey) Pedigo.

Survivors include his daughter, Teresa A. Pedigo, Fairview Heights, IL. John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa (Pat) Pedigo; and infant sister, Nancy Pedigo.

John graduated from Decatur High School in 1953. A city boy with a passion for farming moved to the country to begin his lifelong dream in 1960 after completing two-years of alternative service at the University of Maryland. He retired from farming in 2004.

John married Theresa (Pat) Marcheschi on April 19, 1964 at the Church of the Brethren in Decatur, IL. She passed away on May 7, 2019.

John served in various capacities on several agricultural boards. He served as the Director of Friends Creek Township and Board Member for the Macon County Farm Bureau; the Macon County Soil & Water Conservation District, as well at the Agricultural Stabilization & Conservation Service (ASCS). He was a Board Member for Corn Belt FS for many years and served as President for 14-years. John and Pat were active members of the Macon County Farm Bureau Prime Timers group enjoying many travels with good friends.

He was very involved in the Argenta community as a member of the AO Civic Club; a member and trustee of the Argenta Presbyterian Church; and the President/founding member of Prairie Park. A true gentleman who valued integrity and honesty in every action. A strong, quiet leader who always wore a smile to brighten up everyone's day.

The family would like to thank the Pulmonologists, Cardiac Specialists, and Nurses at Memorial Health in Decatur for their care and support, along with everyone at Pulmonary Rehab.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.