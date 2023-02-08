John was born October 19, 1922, near Patoka, IL, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Luke and Maude Snyder. He proudly served our country in the US Army. He married Carma G. Storm on February 27, 1954, in Princeton. She preceded him in death on September 27, 2005. John was a microbiologist working for Decatur Memorial Hospital for over 20 years, until his retirement. He was an excellent woodworker and enjoyed taking his work to craft shows along with his wife. He and Carma enjoyed traveling and they traveled the world together. John was a member of Unity Church of Decatur.