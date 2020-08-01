× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - John Carl "Jack" Medley, 68, of Decatur and Dalton City, died suddenly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, of a massive heart attack. Jack was born on April 10, 1952, in Decatur, IL, to William and Bernadine Medley. He married Colleen Hickey on June 23, 1973.

Jack spent thirty years as a professional musician. He started his music career in the late 60s, playing lead guitar in the band The Midwest Delegation, which, by 1970, had become The Delegation. Jack and Colleen met when she joined the band in late 1969. In 1974, Jack and Colleen started Benjy and the Be-Bops, a popular central Illinois band, which Jack led until it disbanded in 1997. As a songwriter, Jack continued to pursue his passion for composing and recording in his home studio.

Jack pursued a career in computer programming, worked as a programmer at ADM, and retired in 2012. He also taught programming classes at Parkland College for several years.