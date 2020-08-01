DECATUR - John Carl "Jack" Medley, 68, of Decatur and Dalton City, died suddenly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, of a massive heart attack. Jack was born on April 10, 1952, in Decatur, IL, to William and Bernadine Medley. He married Colleen Hickey on June 23, 1973.
Jack spent thirty years as a professional musician. He started his music career in the late 60s, playing lead guitar in the band The Midwest Delegation, which, by 1970, had become The Delegation. Jack and Colleen met when she joined the band in late 1969. In 1974, Jack and Colleen started Benjy and the Be-Bops, a popular central Illinois band, which Jack led until it disbanded in 1997. As a songwriter, Jack continued to pursue his passion for composing and recording in his home studio.
Jack pursued a career in computer programming, worked as a programmer at ADM, and retired in 2012. He also taught programming classes at Parkland College for several years.
Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Colleen; mother, Bernadine Medley; sisters Teresa (Gary) Schueller, Dunlap, IL, Rita Medley-Buckley (Rick Elwood), Leroy, IL, and Christine (Gale) Pryczynski, Bloomington, IL; aunts Marilyn Speagle and Pat Higar, both of Decatur; sister-in-law Jan (Fred) Meyer, Charlestown, IN; brother-in-law Mike (Beverly) Hickey, Oklahoma City; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Medley; sister, Mary Jeanne Joslin; close cousin, Michael Parris; and in-laws, Franny and Frances Hickey.
Jack was cherished as a loving husband, son, and brother. He had many close relatives and dear friends, all of whom will miss him deeply.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A memorial celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
